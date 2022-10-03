Brazil: Lula Says Dialogue With Citizens Is Important

Brazilian presidential candidate for the Workers' Party (PT, left), Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, said Monday that the leaders accompanying him in the race to win the October 30 runoff election should aim at dialogue with voters beyond the competing political alliances.

"We do not need to talk to those who know us; we need to talk to those who do not know us, to those who do not like us," recommended the former president (2003-2011) in a press conference after the campaign coordination meeting held at the Grand Mercure hotel.

Da Silva also recalled that in São Paulo, the challenge is twofold: to win the presidency and the governorship and celebrated that the second round will be an opportunity to debate hand in hand with the current president, Jair Bolsonaro.

"It is important to remember that 60 percent of the country said no to this government and that never before in history has a president lost the first round," he explained concerning Bolsonaro.

He also showed himself convinced of increasing the advantage taken in Minas Gerais (east) and the northeast of the country.

"On one side are those of us who defend democracy and the participation of women and blacks, and on the other, someone who does not like democracy," he challenged.

Former Brazilian president Lula da Silva (2003-2010) won 48.43 percent of the vote on Sunday, relegating Bolsonaro, who won 43.20 percent, to second place.

Between them, they obtained 108,329,392 votes out of a universe of more than 156 million voters.

The second round will be held on October 30 and the winner will take office for a new four-year term on January 1, 2023.