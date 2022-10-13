Brazil: Indigenous Groups Supports Lula in Runoff Election

"It is time to retake democracy, to fight against hunger. It is time to commit the remarking of indigenous territories," said a deputy of the indigenous movement.

Luis Inácio Lula da Silva, former president and candidate for the presidency in the October 30 run-off elections in Brazil, today received the support of representatives of the Articulation of Indigenous Peoples of Brazil (Apib).

Apib's official letter, which includes the positioning of the indigenous movement's bases, refers to dismantling indigenous policies and the rollback and suppression of fundamental rights. "The rights of indigenous peoples have never been so execrated as in this mandate of Jair Bolsonaro."

From Brasilia, at a press conference, the elected deputies of Apib: Sônia Guajajara for São Paulo and Célia Xakriabá for Minas Gerais, both from the Socialism and Liberty Party (PSOL), presented the demands of the movement.

Deputy Célia Xakriabá said about Apib's support to the leader of the leftist candidate, "It is to recover Brazil, which was taken from us. Brazil never existed without our presence. Brazil will never exist if we leave women out. It is time to take back democracy, to fight hunger. It is time to commit to the re-marking of indigenous territories."

Ação no TSE repudia @jairbolsonaro. Para Apib, o conteúdo da entrevista e as alegações da defesa do candidato, “são absolutamente mentirosas e ofensivas à cultura e à história do Povo Yanomami”.

Saiba mais: https://t.co/GrTWLGxnQd#campanhaindígena pic.twitter.com/jNyl5Mtisr — Apib Oficial (@ApibOficial) October 13, 2022

Action in the TSE repudiates @jairbolsonaro . For Apib, the content of the interview and the allegations made by the candidate's defense "are absolutely false and offensive to the culture and history of the Yanomami People."

For her part, Deputy Sônia Guajajara said, on behalf of the Brazilian indigenous movement, "We will raise the voice of the indigenous peoples, prioritizing the resumption of the demarcation of indigenous lands."

"We will be able to resume the dialogue with the executive because the demarcation was totally paralyzed in Bolsonaro's government," said Sônia.

The deputy referred to the implementation of territorial rights, which she said cannot be guaranteed without a greater indigenous presence in parliament.

Lula visited the 18th edition of the Free Land Camp (ATL) in April with the theme "Retaking Brazil: demarcation of territories and village politics."

At that time, Lula spoke to the thousands of indigenous people at the event about the possibility of creating a ministry for indigenous affairs should he assume the presidency of Brazil in 2023.

Lula said, "Now you have given me an idea. If we created the Ministry of Racial Equality, the Ministry of Human Rights, if we created the Ministry of Fisheries, why can't we create a ministry to deal with indigenous issues? "

The leader of the Workers' Party (PT) is immersed in his tour of the northeastern states of Brazil (Sergipe, Alagoas, Pernambuco) as part of his campaign for the presidency. He has already visited the Complexo do Alemão, north of Rio de Janeiro, and the capital of the state of Bahia, Salvador.