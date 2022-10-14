Lula Maintains Five-point Lead Over Bolsonaro in Brazil, Poll

Former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (2003-2011) maintains a five-point lead over his rival in the second round of the national elections, incumbent Jair Bolsonaro, according to a Datafolha institute poll released on Friday.

According to the poll, Lula would have 49 percent of the votes and Bolsonaro 44 percent, maintaining the difference registered in the survey released last week by the consulting firm.

Datafolha also reported that five percent would vote blank or null.

Considering only valid votes (discounting blank and null ballots), Lula would have 53 percent and Bolsonaro 47 percent, the same as in the poll released on October 7.

In the runoff simulation released by Datafolha on the eve of the first round, Lula had 54 percent support and Bolsonaro 38 percent.

In the first round, Lula received 57.2 million votes (48.4 percent), and Bolsonaro, 51.07 million (43.2 percent).

Opinion polls generally underestimated the strength of Bolsonarismo, which achieved better results than predicted in the presidential and congressional races.