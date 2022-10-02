Brazil Deserves the Right to Be Happy: Lula Da Silva

"We want a country that lives in peace and hope, a country that believes in the future," the Workers's Party candidate stressed.

On Sunday, former Brazilian president Lula da Silva cast his vote in Sao Bernardo do Campo, a city in the metropolitan region of Sao Paulo, where he began his political career more than 40 years ago.

The Workers' Party leader arrived at the voting station in the midst of dozens of citizens who were lining up early. After casting his vote Lula made statements to the press in which he ratified what millions of Brazilians are looking forward to after four years of a government headed by the far-right politician Jair Bolsonaro.

"The country needs to regain the right to be happy. We want a country that lives in peace and hope, a country that believes in the future," said Lula da Silva, emphasizing that these elections are the "most important" to eliminate the widespread violence and despair that prevail in Brazil today.

"In 2018, I couldn’t vote because I was in jail for being a victim of a lie. Four years later, I’m voting with full recognition of my freedom and the possibility of being president again so that this country can return to normal,"Lula said, recalling that he remained in prison for 580 days as a result of a political persecution orchestrated by conservative elites.

���� Lula (PT) faz declaração à imprensa após votar em São Bernardo do Campo (SP). pic.twitter.com/EDhxKt4Pmn — Eixo Político (@eixopolitico) October 2, 2022

The tweet reads, "Lula makes a statement to the press after voting in Sao Bernardo do Campo."

Lula went to the polling station accompanied by his wife Rosangela da Silva and members of the Workers' Party. According to the voting intention polls published on Saturday, the leftist politician has an advantage of 14 percentage points over Bolsonaro, who aspires to be re-elected for the 2023-2026 period.

If the electoral forecasts are met, Lula will obtain between 50 and 51 percent of the valid votes, which would allow him to reach the presidency in a single round.

If none of the candidates obtains more than half of the valid votes, the two most voted candidates will have to face each other in a second round scheduled for October 30.