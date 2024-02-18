Lula da Silva Compares Zionist Genocide in Gaza with Holocaust

"It is a war between a very prepared army against women and children". Said the Brazilian president.

Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva compared this Sunday the Zionist genocide against the Palestinian people of the Gaza Strip with the Holocaust perpetrated by Nazi Germany against Jews in the framework of World War II.

"You know, what is happening in the Gaza Strip with the Palestinian people does not exist at any other historical moment. In fact, it existed when Hitler decided to kill the Jews," the South American president said at a press conference from Ethiopia, where he participated in the African Union Summit.

In turn, the head of State pointed out that what happens in Gaza in a genocide while noting that it is "a war between a very prepared army against women and children".

"We don’t have governance," said Lula, meanwhile, recalling that invasions like those of Iraq and Libya, as well as the genocide in Gaza, have not gone through the United Nations Security Council.

For his part, the Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, reported that the comparison made by the Brazilian president means "crossing a red line", while assuring that Tel Aviv fights for its defense.

At the same time, the Foreign Minister of the Zionist nation, Israel Katz, announced that next Monday he will be summoned to the Brazilian ambassador to deliver a formal protest.

The Ministry of Health of the Gaza Strip has reported that more than 28,800 people have been killed by continued Israeli attacks since 7 October.