Lula To Implement Measures Against Coup Plotters in Brazil

The first measures to neutralize far-right terrorist groups will be adopted by the Federal Police and other institutions linked to the Justice Ministry.

At his inauguration on January 1, Brazil's President-elect Lula da Silva will announce measures to neutralize groups that promote a coup and reject his electoral victory.

"We will even anticipate some measures because there can be no power vacuum. In the early hours of January 1, we will adopt measures so that an instability situation does not take place," said Flavio Dino, the next Justice Minister.

This announcement was made two days after a businessman who supports Jair Bolsonaro tried to carry out two terrorist attacks in Brasilia to create chaos, force the authorities to declare a state of siege, and prevent the inauguration of Lula.

On Sunday night, 40 kilos of explosives were also discovered near Brasilia. So far, authorities have not established whether those explosives are related to far-right protesters.

The businessman arrested on Saturday admitted that he planned the attacks with other Bolsonaristas who are camping in front of the Army headquarters in Brasilia.

Enquanto acampamentos que abrigam terroristas seguem tramando loucuras golpistas, com o beneplácito de generais e o silêncio cúmplice do presidente terminal, o Brasil saudável e democrático teima na esperança pra 2023, logo ali! pic.twitter.com/U8yZtVOnpI — Chico Alencar (@chico_psol) December 27, 2022

The tweet reads, "While the camps sheltering terrorists continue plotting crazy coups with the approval of generals and the complicit silence of the outgoing president, a healthy and democratic Brazil persists in the hope of 2023. Right there!"

Dino affirmed that the first measures to neutralize these groups will be adopted by the Federal Police and other institutions linked to the Justice Ministry. He also hopes that the Armed Forces will dismantle the camps of far-right militants this week.

Lula's inauguration will be attended by authorities and delegations from countries such as Angola, Argentina, Bolivia, Cape Verde, Chile, Colombia, East Timor, Ecuador, Germany, Guyana, Guinea-Bissau, Paraguay, Portugal, Spain, Suriname, Uruguay, and Zimbabwe.

Some 300,000 people are also expected to participate in the music festival organized for Lula's inauguration.