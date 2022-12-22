Lula Announces New Brazilian Ministerial Cabinet Members

The Government of Brazil's President-elect Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva will take office on January 1st.

On Thursday, Lula da Silva announced in an official statement part of the ministerial cabinet of his future government, made up of 37 ministries.

Brazil's Vice President-elect, Geraldo Alckmin, will also be Minister of Development, Industry and Commerce. Alckmin was governor of São Paulo in four terms, former federal deputy and mayor of Pindamonhangaba and coordinator of the transition team.

Nísia Trindade Lima, president of Fiocruz and professor at the University Research Institute of Rio de Janeiro, will assume the position of Health Minister.

Camilo Santana, a senator with a degree in Agronomy from the Federal University of Ceará with a master's degree in development and environment and former governor of Ceará, will head the Education Ministry.

The Ministry of Racial Equality will be headed by Anielle Franco, director of the Marielle Franco Institute, who holds a degree in English and Literature from the State University of Rio de Janeiro and a degree in Journalism from North Carolina State University.

Secretaria das Relações Institucionais: @padilhando

Secretaria Geral da Presidência: @MarcioMacedoPT

Advocacia-Geral da União: Jorge Messias

Controladoria Geral da União: Vinícius Carvalho



Silvio Almeida, a graduate of the University of São Paulo Law School, professor at the Getulio Vargas Foundation, visiting professor at Columbia University and president of the Luiz Gama Institute, will assume the Ministry of Human Rights.

Luiz Marinho, former minister of Labor and Social Security, mayor of Sao Bernardo do Campo and former president of the ABC Metalworkers Union, will head the Ministry of Labor.

The Ministry of Social Development will be headed by the four-time governor of Piauí, two-time senator, former federal and state deputy, writer and banker, Wellington Dias.

In addition, Cida Goncalvez, national secretary for combating violence against women and founder of the Central of Popular Movements of Brazil, will take over the Ministry of Women.

The Ministry of Science and Technology will be headed by the vice-governor of Pernambuco, president of the Communist Party of Brazil and former federal deputy, Luciana Santos.

Marcio Franca, former governor of Sao Paulo, mayor of Sao Vicente, federal deputy and president of the Joao Mangabeira Foundation, will head the Ministry of Ports and Airports.

While Esther Dweck, an economist, professor at the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro and Ph.D. in Economics of Industry and Technology, will head the new Ministry of Management.

