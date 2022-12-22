    • Live
    • Audio Only
  • google plus
  • facebook
  • twitter
News > Brazil

Fiocruz Director to Become Brazil's Health Minister

  • Nisia Trindade-Lima, 2022.

    Nisia Trindade-Lima, 2022. | Photo: Twitter/ @fiocruz

Published 22 December 2022
Opinion

Nisia Trindade emphasized the social value of science, promoted technological innovation, and transformed her health research center into a global player.

On Thursday, President-elect Lula da Silva announced that Nisia Trindade-Lima will be Health Minister when he assumes his third term on January 1.

RELATED:

Brazilian Police Arrest Alleged Mastermind of Amazon Murders

Since 2017, Trindade-Lima has been the president of the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (Fiocruz), which is Latin America's largest institution for health-related scientific research.

"She will be the first woman to lead the Health Ministry in the Brazilian history. She receives a ministry discarded by the Bolsonaro administration and has the immense challenge of preparing the country for a new of COVID-19 wave," journalist Italo Belarmino said, emphasizing that "the new government believes in science!"

During the pandemic, Trinidade-Lima, who is an academic and PhD in Sociology, spearheaded Fiocruz's efforts to produce millions of COVID-19 vaccines that were used in Brazil and other Latin American countries.

This 64-year-old woman, who has been in charge of over 12,000 workers, technicians and scientists at Fiocruz, will lead a ministry that should serve at least 213 million Brazilians, who were literally forgotten during the presidency of Jair Bolsonaro.

During her tenure at Fiocruz, Trindade-Lima emphasized the social value of science, promoted technological innovation, and transformed her health research center into a global player.

Among her most outstanding achievements are the construction of a reference hospital center for COVID-19 treatment and research, the development of tests to identify coronavirus variants, epidemiological support for the most vulnerable people, and the mass production of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

Tags

Brazil Fiocruz Epidemiology Health

People

Nisia Trindade Lima

EFE - GGN
by teleSUR/ JF
Comment
0
Comments
Post with no comments.