Lula Talks With Iran, Türkiye Counterparts on Gaza Situation

Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva held telephone talks on Tuesday with the presidents of Iran, Ebrahim Raisi, and Türkiye, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, on the current situation in the Gaza Strip.

In the talks, Lula asked to join efforts "to reach a consensus on the creation of a humanitarian corridor" to send food and medicine to civilians. He also stressed the urgent need for a cease-fire after 11 days of constant Israeli bombardment of Gaza.

According to a statement from the Planalto Palace, the seat of government, the Brazilian president expressed his deep concern for the women, children and elderly people in the region who are suffering the consequences of the conflict. "The most important thing is to create conditions so that women, children and the elderly do not suffer the consequences of those who want war," Lula said.

"I am saddened when I see how difficult it is for poor people to build a house, a hospital, and how easily this is destroyed in war," the president pointed out.

Today I also spoke with Turkish President Recep Erdogan about the conflict in the Middle East. We talked about the importance of the ceasefire, humanitarian aid and the need for food and medicine to enter through the border with Egypt.

He also called for the immediate "release of all Israeli hostages" held by the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas).

Furthermore, Lula referred to a group of about thirty Brazilian citizens waiting for the opening of the crossing to leave the Gaza Strip, near the border with Egypt.

He urged as well both Erdogan and Raisi to dialogue with the parties in confrontation, because "war only means setbacks," reported the Brazilian Presidency.

Recebi ligação do presidente iraniano, Ebrahim Raisi, para tratar da guerra no Oriente Médio. Falei da importância da libertação dos reféns em Gaza e a criação do corredor humanitário. Veja no link.https://t.co/LLLpOBXw8g — Lula (@LulaOficial) October 17, 2023

On October 7, Hamas launched an offensive on Israel, claiming it was fighting against the atrocities committed by Zionism against the Palestinian people. Israel in retaliation carries out continuous bombardments against Gaza and maintains the blockade of food, supplies and water against this region.

To the more than 3,000 Palestinians killed by Israeli bombardment until yesterday, are added the more than 750 who were killed by Israel's air raid this morning on the Baptist Hospital in central Gaza, as reported by teleSUR's Middle East correspondent, Hisham Wannous.

The hospital provided assistance to the injured and sheltered thousands of displaced persons after their homes were destroyed by bombing.