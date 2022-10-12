Lula Speaks to Rio de Janeiro Favela Inhabitants

On Wednesday, former president Luis Inácio Lula da Silva gathered thousands of people in a walk through the Complexo do Alemão, north of Rio de Janeiro.

The leftist presidential candidate expressed to the favela population his commitment to reinvesting in Rio de Janeiro's development and public policies for the favelas and periphery.

During the event held as part of the campaign for the second round of elections on October 30, Lula raised the need for the country to invest in education and culture.

"Education is not an expense; it is an investment for the people." "Full-time school is a necessity. And we will invest in kindergartens and universities," the Workers' Party (PT) leader said.

"We have to change this story: the state only shows up in the community when it sends the police to beat someone up. We want the police to be a component of state public policy. Before the police come, education has to come, health, culture, we have to improve people's lives."

Lula no Alemão: 'Antes de vir a polícia, tem que vir a educação, a saúde e a cultura'

Em ato no Complexo do Alemão, no Rio de Janeiro, ex-presidente defendeu que polícia deve ser apenas um componente de política para favelas pic.twitter.com/Xns25xoDyF — #LULA e PonTo final. (@tarlouze) October 12, 2022

Lula in Alemão: 'Before the police come, education, health and culture must come' In an act in Complexo do Alemão, in Rio de Janeiro, the former president defended that the police should only be a component of policy for favelas.

Before the walk through the streets of Complexo do Alemão, which started at Estrada do Itararé, Lula met with community leaders and received a copy of the People's Plan for Complexo do Alemão. This project was discussed in the community and gathered proposals for the population living in the area.

Lula also took a tour of the state of Bahia's capital, Salvador. The former president spoke on the occasion of Children's Day.

"I wonder how many children have woken up in the morning without having a coffee (...) How many millions of children will spend today, on Children's Day, without receiving a single gift because their father or mother cannot give it to them? It is this country that we want to change."

The leftist candidate seeks to consolidate his campaign in the state of Rio de Janeiro. In the first electoral round on October 2, Bolsonaro beat him in this state with 47 percent of the votes in favor.

