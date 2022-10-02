Brazil to Say Enough to Intolerance on Election Day: Haddad

"Bolsonaro is being crushed!" tweeted a gender activist. Songs and joy in London, Paris, and Buenos Aires anticipate the victory of Lula da Silva.

On Sunday, presidential, legislative and regional elections are taking place normally throughout Brazil, where the Workers' Party (PT) candidate Lula da Silva is the favorite to win the presidency.

"Brazil has been feeding intolerance for ten years. Our society is going to say enough on Sunday," said Fernando Haddad, the candidate for Sao Paulo governor, who was the PT presidential candidate in 2018, when Jair Bolsonaro won the race for the Presidency.

Today "Brazil decides if it remains isolated as a fundamentalist republic, or if it goes back to dialogue with the world," Haddad added, noting that the Bolsonaro administration stimulated violence and racism, corrupted civil liberties, and deteriorated the national economy.

Last week, the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) announced that 156.4 million citizens were authorized to vote in the Federal District, 5,570 Brazilian cities, and 181 polling places abroad.

⚫ Kelmo (PTB) 0,7% /5 votos#Eleicoes2022 pic.twitter.com/ABa5ntv13S — Eleições ON  (@Eleicoes_ON) October 2, 2022

The tweet shows the results of polling stations located in Palestine, where Lula da Silva achieved 85.1 percent of the votes cast by Brazilians.

After noon on Sunday, authorities reported that general elections had already concluded in 69 countries. However, in countries such as France, Ireland, and Portugal, Brazilians continued to stand in long queues waiting to cast their votes. Participation abroad was very high, thus showing the interest of Brazilians in changing their country's future.

According to preliminary figures, Lula da Silva won at polling stations located in Australia, Belgium, China, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Hungary, Kenya, New Zealand, Palestine, Poland, Singapore, and South Korea. Instead, Bolsonaro obtained the most votes in Japan, Israel, the United Arab Emirates, and the Philippines.

"I know that winds coming from Brazilians residing abroad are not a sample. But they are a sign: Bolsonaro is being crushed!" tweeted Mary Lenhardt, a gender activist.