Lula, Recovered from COVID in Cuba, Praises Cuban Health System

The former Brazilian president reiterated his appreciation for the work carried out by Cuban health personnel in Brazil.

The president of the Republic of Cuba, Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez, reported on his official Twitter account Wednesday of the meeting he held with former Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and the secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba, Raúl Castro Ruz, at the Palace of the Revolution in Havana, Cuba on Tuesday.

"We held a fraternal meeting between revolutionary brothers. For Cuba it has been an honor to have Lula among us, his words of rejection to imperial aggressions and the strengthening of the blockade are very familiar to us," the Cuban president said.

1 - Lula retornou nesta quarta-feira (20) ao Brasil após 30 dias de viagem a Cuba. Lula estava na ilha desde 21 de dezembro, para participar do início das gravações de um documentário sobre a América Latina, produzido e dirigido pelo cineasta norte-americano Oliver Stone. — Lula (@LulaOficial) January 21, 2021

Lula, who arrived at the Caribbean island on December 21 to take part in the filming of an upcoming documentary by U.S. director Oliver Stone, notified his Twitter followers Thursday that his second PCR test on December 26th came back positive, leading to a change of his itinerary while in Cuba.

Despite Lula and many members of his delegations' positive COVID-19 diagnoses, the ex-president and political prisoner was quickly healed by Cuban medical personnel, about whom he said he "will never forget Cuban solidarity and the commitment to science of its professionals."

The Cuban Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla, who was also present at the meeting Tuesday, thanked on his official Twitter account "the fraternal visit and the message of solidarity of our brother ex-President Lula, given the inclusion of Cuba in the list of State Sponsors of Terrorism; as well as his repudiation of the continued strengthening of the U.S. blockade against our country."

In his visit to Cuba, from where he returned to Brazil on Wednesday, Lula delivered a document condemning the island's inclusion in the list of countries sponsoring terrorism. In the letter, the former president points out the measure as a "despicable and opportunistic ploy" in one of President Trump's latest acts.

