Lula, Recovered from COVID in Cuba, Praises Cuban Health System

The president of the Republic of Cuba, Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez, reported on his official Twitter account Wednesday of the meeting he held with former Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and the secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba, Raúl Castro Ruz, at the Palace of the Revolution in Havana, Cuba on Tuesday.
"We held a fraternal meeting between revolutionary brothers. For Cuba it has been an honor to have Lula among us, his words of rejection to imperial aggressions and the strengthening of the blockade are very familiar to us," the Cuban president said.
Lula, who arrived at the Caribbean island on December 21 to take part in the filming of an upcoming documentary by U.S. director Oliver Stone, notified his Twitter followers Thursday that his second PCR test on December 26th came back positive, leading to a change of his itinerary while in Cuba.
Despite Lula and many members of his delegations' positive COVID-19 diagnoses, the ex-president and political prisoner was quickly healed by Cuban medical personnel, about whom he said he "will never forget Cuban solidarity and the commitment to science of its professionals."
The Cuban Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla, who was also present at the meeting Tuesday, thanked on his official Twitter account "the fraternal visit and the message of solidarity of our brother ex-President Lula, given the inclusion of Cuba in the list of State Sponsors of Terrorism; as well as his repudiation of the continued strengthening of the U.S. blockade against our country."
In his visit to Cuba, from where he returned to Brazil on Wednesday, Lula delivered a document condemning the island's inclusion in the list of countries sponsoring terrorism. In the letter, the former president points out the measure as a "despicable and opportunistic ploy" in one of President Trump's latest acts.
In the document, the leader of the Brazilian Workers' Party (PT) points out that "Donald Trump leaves history by the back door and demonstrates once again the vile man who, in a despicable and opportunistic maneuver, is accused of the main hallmark of his administration: the lie."
"I am writing to you, comrade President Díaz Canel, with the hope that this and other persecutory policies will be reviewed and that Cuba will find good winds to overcome, as it has been doing for sixty years, storms like COVID-19, a tragedy that punishes people all over the world," Luíz Inácio Lula da Silva stressed.
The former Brazilian president reiterated his recognition for the work carried out by Cuban health personnel and the work still being carried out by health personnel in different parts of the world. He also thanked the Cuban people for their solidarity and defense of his freedom during his imprisonment in Curitiba, Paraná.