'Brazil Is a Ship Sailing Towards Disaster' Lula Da Silva Warns

The Chamber of Deputies has received over 30 impeachment requests against Jair Bolsonaro.

Brazil’s former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva accused far-right President Jair Bolsonaro of leading the South American country into an unprecedented economic and social disaster.

“Brazil is completely out of control. There is no health policy, there is no economic policy. Brazil is a ship aimlessly,” Lula lamented.

The Workers' Party (PT) leader also said that Bolsonaro is wrong to insist on the resumption of economic activities when the number of infections and deaths is still increasing exponentially.

"People continue to die due to the pandemic... People do not resurrect, the economy does. If people's lives are saved, the economy can be rebuilt," he added.

[Infographic] Brazil has become the epicenter of the COVID-19 outbreak in Latin America https://t.co/d5l2XzN66m pic.twitter.com/BDSVzLrn40 — ANADOLU AGENCY (ENG) (@anadoluagency) May 14, 2020

The former president commented that Bolsonaro is acting irresponsibly and as if he wanted to generate an authoritarian solution to his leadership crisis.

"I have never seen someone so rude and incompetent to run a country," Lula lamented.

"Bolsonaro insults women, black people, children, the United Nations, Argentina, Venezuela, the press, and workers... He only speaks to the militias surrounding his children and their admirers... Due to the way it is governed, Brazil will not last three more months."

Meanwhile, the far-right Capitan set a new record in his country's political and legal history. As of Wednesday afternoon, the Brazilian Chamber of Deputies had received over 30 impeachment requests against Bolsonaro.