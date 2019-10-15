Cuba Collects Signatures In Support Of Lula´s Freedom

The signatures will be collected until October 28th in public institutions and study centers throughout the island, to commemorate Lula's 74th birthday, which will be next October 27th.

The Cuban people will collect signatures to demand the immediate release of former Brazilian president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who was imprisoned for alleged corruption in a lawsuit denounced as politicized.

"With our signatures we will demand the immediate release of Lula da Silva," said Cuban head of state Miguel Díaz-Canel, through his account in Twitter.

Once the signature collection day is over, the Cuban Institute of Friendship with the Peoples will deliver them to the Brazilian delegation that will attend the Anti-Imperialist Solidarity Meeting, for Democracy and against Neoliberalism, between November 1st and 3rd in Havana.

Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva remains in prison while waiting for the Brazilian Federal Supreme Court (STF) to review the possibility of prison after conviction in the second instance, which could release the leader of the Workers Party (PT).