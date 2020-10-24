Brazil Rejects New Political Attack Against Ex-President Lula

The former President is accused of alleged money laundering (US$760,000) through the Brazilian Lula Institute.

Brazilian Workers' Party (PT) President Gleisi Hoffman Friday rejected a new political attack over Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva after a lawsuit filed against the former president for alleged acts of corruption.

"As it always does on the eve of elections, Lava Jato attacks former President Lula. There is no reason for Judge Luiz Bonat to have accepted today the false denunciation about donations to the Lula Institute, which he knows are completely legal," Hoffman tweeted.

Hoffman's alert comes hours after the judge of the 13 Court of Curitiba, the head city of Parana State, accepted a complaint from the Prosecutor's Office.

The lawsuit seeks to involve Lula and two of his collaborators: the former Minister of Finance during Lula's administration, Antonio Palocci, and the president of the Lula Institute, Paulo Okamotto.

#Brazil | Supreme Court of Justice (TSJ) demanded information about #UnitedStates requests for cooperation in the Car Wash (Lava Jato) case, which led to legal actions against former president Luis Inacio Lula da Silva

��https://t.co/6PKjviSHrH — teleSUR English (@telesurenglish) September 2, 2020

According to Bonat, they are accused of the crime of money laundering (some US$760,000) through the Lula Institute, where these funds supposedly arrived under the figure of philanthropic donations. "The attempt is to transform legal and accounted donations to the Lula Institute into illegal acts. It gets the attention that it happens in the electoral period," the defense lawyer of Lula, Cristiano Zanin, explained. The donations received by the Institute were legal, they were made through documented and accounted for bank transfers. They were declared and paid, as required by Brazil's tax authorities.