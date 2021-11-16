Lula 'Prepared and Motivated to Replace Bolsonaro' in 2022

The former president of the Federative Republic of Brazil, Luis Inácio Lula da Silva, said he is prepared and motivated to aspire again to the National Executive to replace Jair Bolsonaro.

The French news agency AFP reported that Lula said he has the best conditions to achieve this goal, during a press conference at the premises of the European Parliament in Brussels. He also expressed that the Workers' Party will have a strong candidate for the presidency, be it him or someone else.

He also described Bolsonaro as a bad copy of Donald Trump. He pointed out that the ruler does not think or have ideas, spreads fake news and destroys what the Brazilian people consume, saying that Brazil did not deserve to go through what it is experiencing.

VIDEO: Former Brazilian president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva says he is ready to stand for election to take back the reins from his far-right successor, Jair Bolsonaro, during a press conference at the European Parliament in Brussels pic.twitter.com/l3E2u5mtz6 — AFP News Agency (@AFP) November 16, 2021

During the meeting with the media, Lula recalled the "permanent solidarity" he received from the European Parliament during the period in which he was detained for a corruption trial that ended up being annulled due to multiple irregularities.

Luis Inácio Lula da Silva was president of Brazil twice between 2003 and 2010. Nowadays, he is circulating as the favorite in all scenarios to return to the Planalto Palace in 2022.