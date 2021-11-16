    • Live
Lula 'Prepared and Motivated to Replace Bolsonaro' in 2022

    Luis Inácio Lula da Silva, president of Brazil twice from 2003 and 2010, is circulating as the favorite in all scenarios to return to the Planalto Palace in 2022. | Photo: Twitter/@LulaOficial

Published 16 November 2021
Opinion

The former president of the Federative Republic of Brazil, Luis Inácio Lula da Silva, said he is prepared and motivated to aspire again to the National Executive to replace Jair Bolsonaro.

The French news agency AFP reported that Lula said he has the best conditions to achieve this goal, during a press conference at the premises of the European Parliament in Brussels. He also expressed that the Workers' Party will have a strong candidate for the presidency, be it him or someone else.

RELATED:

Brazil: Lula To Be Presidential Candidate in 2022 Election

He also described Bolsonaro as a bad copy of Donald Trump. He pointed out that the ruler does not think or have ideas, spreads fake news and destroys what the Brazilian people consume, saying that Brazil did not deserve to go through what it is experiencing.

During the meeting with the media, Lula recalled the "permanent solidarity" he received from the European Parliament during the period in which he was detained for a corruption trial that ended up being annulled due to multiple irregularities.

Luis Inácio Lula da Silva was president of Brazil twice between 2003 and 2010. Nowadays, he is circulating as the favorite in all scenarios to return to the Planalto Palace in 2022.

