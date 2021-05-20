Brazil: Lula to Be Presidential Candidate in 2022 Election

According to a Datafolha Institute poll, Lula da Silva would win the first electoral round with 41 percent of the votes and the runoff with 55 percent of the ballots.

In an interview published by Paris Match on Wednesday, the Workers' Party leader Lula da Silva confirmed he wants to be a presidential candidate in Brazil's 2022 election.

"If I am in good health and in the best position to win the elections, yes, I will not hesitate," he replied when asked if he will be a candidate. He also recalled that during his administration (2003-2011), Brazil created strong ties with Europe, South America, the United States, China and Russia.

"Under my mandate, Brazil became an important player on the world stage," stressed the main leader of the Brazilian left.

In March, he regained his political rights after a decision of the Federal Supreme Court that overturned the corruption convictions against him.

Daniel Jadue (����), Lula Da Silva (����), Gustavo Petro (����) and Pedro Castillo (����) are left-wing leaders, all leading in the polls in their respective elections on platforms of opposition to US expansionism and the neoliberal economic model.

This isn’t a new tide. It’s a tsunami. pic.twitter.com/EhhDaLiPTm — Denis Rogatyuk (@DenisRogatyuk) May 17, 2021

Although it was taken for granted since then that he would run in the 2022 elections, Lula had not yet publicly confirmed it until now.

Last week, the Datafolha Institute published a poll according to which Lula would win the first electoral round with 41 percent of the votes and the second round with 55 percent of the ballots.

On the other hand, if ultra-right-wing President Jair Bolsonaro seeks re-election, he would only obtain 32 percent of the votes in the second round.