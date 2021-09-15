Brazilian Court Suspends Two Judicial Actions Against Lula

With the Supreme Court's decision, these two cases related to bribery and corruption can no longer be reactivated.

Two new legal actions filed against former Brazilian president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, related to the Lava Jato case, were suspended this Wednesday in the country's Supreme Federal Court (STF).

Minister Ricardo Lewandowski was the one who dismissed these cases on alleged donations from the construction company Odebretcht to the Lula Institute, and the purchase of land to house it and an apartment in the city of Sao Bernardo do Campo in Sao Paulo.

According to local media, with this decision, the magistrate removes the possibility of returning the cases after the STF acknowledged that the former judge Sergio Moro was biased in convicting the leader of the Workers' Party in the case regarding the Garujá triplex, thus annulling the convictions.

Faced with this decision, the cases had to start from scratch. Lewandowski complied with a request from Lula's lawyers to put an end to these investigations.

One of the alleged pieces of evidence was that Brazil's Federal Prosecutor's Office claimed that, between December 2013 and March 2014, Odebretch sent millions in financial resources to the Lula Institute in order to disguise an alleged bribe.

The other case involved the alleged payment of undue advantages with an apartment to the former president in Sao Bernardo do Campo, in addition to a plot of land to build the Lula Institute.

�� Dois processos contra @LulaOficial são suspensos pelo STF e, a cada dia, o conluio dos procuradores de Curitiba com o ex-juiz Sergio Moro para perseguir o maior líder político do Brasil é mais desmascarado. #LulaInocente



�� Leia mais: https://t.co/x4T1pqr9f7 pic.twitter.com/TZAVQFSdP3 — PT Brasil (@ptbrasil) September 15, 2021

"Two cases against @LulaOficial are suspended by the STF and, every day, the collusion of the Curitiba prosecutors with former judge Sergio Moro to persecute Brazil's greatest political leader is more unmasked."

According to the magistrate who suspended the cases, when Moro's bias was recognized, it was indirectly recognized that the Lava Jato prosecutors had also acted irregularly.

In his opinion, it is clear that when the STF ruled "the incompetence of former judge Sérgio Moro for the trial of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, it also recognized, implicitly, that of the members of the Lava Jato task force responsible for the investigations and, in the end, for the filing of the complaint," the minister published.

He also added that this theoretical framework gives credibility to the right invoked by Lula, considering the imminent risk of a new criminal prosecution, including the imposition of several precautionary measures.

One of the former head of state's defenders, Cristiano Zanin, considers that the decision confirms that the two cases were annulled by the Supreme Court due to the suspicion of former judge Sérgio Moro and that nothing can be reused.