Lula Forms Pre-Campaign Team for Brazil's Presidential Campaign

The PT leader visited Brasilia Thursday and made new political alliances while also meeting with recycling workers.

As part of a plan focused on seeking political alliances, the former president of Brazil, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, who concludes this Thursday a visit to the federal capital, Brasilia, informed the press that he is defining his presidential pre-campaign team for the 2022 elections.

According to local media, Lula seeks to articulate the initial nucleus of this group until the end of October, which is expected to be composed of between 10 and 15 people with experience in electoral campaigns.

Among them, the names of politicians such as the president of the Workers' Party (PT), Gleisi Hoffman, former ministers Luiz Dulci and Celso Amorim, and PT parliamentarians and governors are being considered.

The media added that it would also include deputies Paulo Pimenta, Rui Falcão and José Guimarães, governors Rui Costa, Camilo Santana, Wellington Dias and Fátima Bezerra, as well as senator Jaques Wagner.

Previously, Lula incorporated the experienced Franklin Martins into his close entourage to take charge of the PT's communication. This happened after recovering his political rights last March after the Supreme Federal Court (STF) annulled his convictions and allowed him to run for the presidency.

On Thursday, the PT founder also met with the Integrated Recycling Complex (CIR) workers, managed by the Central Cooperative of Material Recyclers (Centcoop).

"An important reunion with the comrades from the PSB to evaluate the political conjuncture. We understand the challenges that are needed to defeat this government that is punishing our people so much. We are together in the fight, @MarceloFreixo @csiqueirapsb @alessandromolon!

This communal company has generated around 2,000 jobs and is located on a plot of land donated to the workers during Lula's term of office, who praised the work done by these workers.

He said that many people within the Brazilian elite preferred to see him playing golf, instead of exchanging ideas with the most humble people.

He referred to the rights of the poor and expressed that Brazil could also be their country if it had a financing policy to help them through the construction of housing, the generation of jobs and scholarships to study, and other popular demands.

He also criticized the increase of famine in a nation that he defined as the largest meat producer in the world. During the PT's mandate, the United Nations (UN) recognized its progress in food security for all.

Several polls conducted in the last months put Lula as the favorite for the 2022 presidential elections. A study by the Quaest consulting firm, published on Wednesday, revealed that the intention to vote in his favor ranges between 43 and 46 percent, compared to 24-27 percent that the current president, Jair Bolsonaro.