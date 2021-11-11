Lula Begins Tour to Meet with European Leftist Leaders

Among the countries to be visited by the leader of the Workers' Party are Germany, Belgium, France and Spain.

The former president of Brazil, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, begins a tour of four European countries this Thursday. He will hold meetings with political and social leaders to strengthen ties with the European left.

In Germany, Belgium, France and Spain, da Silva will discuss the world scenario and current affairs in Latin America. In Berlin, he will meet with the former leader of the German Social Democratic Party (SDP), the political group that won the last elections, Martin Schulz.

According to local media, the Workers' Party (PT) leader has a previous relationship with the also former president of the European Parliament, and Shulz traveled to Brazil in 2018 to visit him in prison.

After his release, in March 2020, Lula returned to Berlin, an auspicious moment to meet with party president Norbert Walter-Borjans.

Meanwhile, in Belgium, he will join a debate in the European Parliament and dialogue with Social Democratic leaders.

Já em solo europeu para uma série de compromissos nos próximos dias. Na agenda: diálogos pela Alemanha, Bélgica, França e Espanha. Começamos hoje por Berlim com uma intensa rodada de encontros. Outro Brasil é possível. E vamos lembrar o mundo disso.



"Already on European soil for a series of engagements in the coming days. On the agenda: dialogues in Germany, Belgium, France and Spain. We start today in Berlin with an intense round of meetings. Another Brazil is possible. And we will remind the world of this."

Also, in France, he will attend a conference on Brazil at the Institute of Political Studies in Paris (Sciences Po). The meeting takes place in the framework of the tenth anniversary of Lula being the first Latin American leader in receiving an honorary doctorate degree from the institution, one of the most respected in the world.

On November 17, the former president will receive the Political Courage Award 2021, granted by the magazine Politique Internationale for his "desire to promote equality" during his term as president.

In Paris, the leader of the South American giant will meet with Mayor Anne Hidalgo, presidential pre-candidate, and while in Spain, he will add to his European tour with other high-level meetings.

Lula will be accompanied on his travels by PT leaders, former Foreign Minister Celso Amorim and Pernambuco Senator Humberto Costa.