Lula Pledges To Rebuild the Science and Technology Sectors

Former Brazilian President Lula said that if reelected, he would renew the scientific and technological system in the country.

As part of his electoral program for the October Presidential elections, former Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva pledged to renew the country's science, technology, and innovation systems. His presidential program also includes connecting public policies with the social challenges in the country.

Lula said that should he win the presidential elections, “we will revitalize the Council of Science and Technology and involve scientific societies in a great discussion about national problems and their solutions.”

The former president also promised to celebrate the 5th National Conference on Science, Technology, and Innovation, where it is expected the participation of scientists, businessmen, workers, government agents, young people, and the “Brazilian society as a whole.”

The candidate from the Workers’ Party (PT) continued to say that his government will work to improve and expand education quality at all levels, “from basic education to post-graduation, passing through an Emergency Program of Educational Inclusion and Reintegration for young people without a school in the different educational grades, paying special attention to the universalization of digital inclusion.”

“A national project capable of facing the challenges of the present time, towards the future, cannot renounce some fundamental commitments: democracy, economic, educational, scientific and technological development, social inclusion, reduction of regional asymmetries and cultural plurality,” he explained during his address.