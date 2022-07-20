Brazil: Lula Visits Northeastern Regions

On Wednesday and Thursday, it is expected that the former Brazilian President will accomplish several political commitments in northeast regions of the country.

Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, former Brazilian President, is scheduled to conduct political rallies in three of Brazil's cities in the northeast Pernambuco region. The Brazilian presidential candidate is expected to accomplish his duties between Wednesday and Thursday.

The Workers’ Party (PT) agenda indicates that its pre-candidate for October's presidential elections is participating in two public events in Garanhuns and Serra Talhada municipalities on Wednesday.

On Thursday, Recife will host Lula and former Governor Gerardo Alckmin, his running mate. They are expected to close their tour with a public rally at the square of the Basilica de Nossa Senhora do Carmo.

According to PT plans, during the convention of the Brazilian Socialist Party, on July 29, the Presidential ticket is expected to hold an event in Brasilia. Last June 16, the Presidential candidate fulfilled a program of political and social duties in the capital of Rio Grande do Norte state.

Eu tenho candidato ao governo em Pernambuco, e é @danilocabralpe, e ao senado a @teresaleitao_. Vamos juntos por Pernambuco, vamos juntos pelo Brasil!



I have a candidate for the government in Pernambuco, Danilo Cabralpe, and the senate Teresa Leitao. Let's go together through Pernambuco; let's go together through Brazil!

Lula and Alckmin have celebrated rallies to strengthen the alliance in Minas Gerais, Rio Grande do Sul, Rio Grande do Norte, Alagoas, Sergipe, Bahia, Rio de Janeiro and the Federal District.