Brazil: To Buy “As Much as We Can” Russian Diesel

The Brazilian government has confirmed that it plans to buy as much diesel as possible from Russia at a time when it is facing refining problems.

"Russia is a strategic partner of Brazil [...] We rely heavily on the export of fertilizers from Russia," Brazil's Foreign Minister Carlos Alberto Franco Franca said Tuesday, later acknowledging that the Eurasian country is considered a major supplier of oil and gas globally.

During a visit to the United Nations, the Brazilian foreign minister confirmed that Brasilia is looking for "safe and reliable" diesel suppliers, as the South American country has refining problems.

"Of course, Russia is a big supplier of oil and gas. You can ask Germany about that; you can ask Europe about that," he said. Similarly, he explained that the Brazilian government seeks to buy "as much as we can" Russian diesel.

In turn, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro also stated on Monday that he has "almost closed" a deal to buy cheaper diesel from Russia, while high fuel prices and inflation have been the main economic challenges for Bolsonaro in his quest for re-election next October's elections.

Brazil wants to buy as much diesel as it can from Russia, deals already closing - Foreign Minister �� https://t.co/w9kUd4u0UO — Slawomir (@ssr57) July 13, 2022

On the other hand, Russia attributes the food and energy shortages suffered by the world to the consequences of Western sanctions and unilateral measures against it, aimed at punishing the Eurasian country for launching the Russian operation in Ukraine.