Lula Hails Stance of Spain, Ireland and Norway on Palestine

Brazil was one of the first countries to back Palestinian independence, when it recognized the state of Palestine in 2010.

On Thursday, Brazilian President Lula da Silva hailed the decision of Spain, Ireland and Norway to recognize Palestinian statehood.

"The joint decision of Spain, Norway and Ireland to recognize Palestine as a State is historic," he said, and explained the importance of such a decision.

"It does justice in relation to the claim of an entire country, recognized by more than 140 countries, to its right to self-determination... and it will have a positive impact in support of the efforts towards peace and stability in the region."

Peace and stability "will only occur when the existence of an independent Palestinian state is guaranteed," the Brazilian leader stressed.

On Thursday, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin noted that China supports all efforts by the international community for a full, just and lasting settlement of the question of Palestine.

Wang made the remarks at a regular press briefing when asked to comment on a prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC) seeking arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister and senior leaders of Hamas for alleged war crimes.

"We want to stress that the international community has overwhelming consensus on the need for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and ending the humanitarian crisis suffered by the Palestinians," said the spokesperson.

Stressing that the collective punishment of the Palestinian people should not continue any longer, Wang said that on the question of Palestine, China always stands on the side of fairness and justice and on the side of international law.