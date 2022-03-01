Lula Da Silva in Mexico to Meet With President López Obrador

The Mexican President has announced that he will meet with Brazilian leader Lula da Silva.

Andrés Manuel López Obrador, the President of Mexico, will meet with Brazil former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, who visits the country for a reunion of friends.

López Obrador remarked he was pleased to receive the Brazilian leader in Mexico. According to Mexican Foreign Ministry, Lula da Silva arrived on Monday and has had numerous activities in the country. He will meet with the Mexican President on Wednesday, reported the Ministry.

Obrador disclosed Lula would stay several days in Mexico and also stressed the excellent relations between the governments of both nations. He noted that Mexico respects countries worldwide and has no differences with Brazil.

@lopezobrador_, Pdte. De México anunció mañana tendrá un desayuno con Lula da Silva durante su visita en México.

Destacó que Lula es un importante líder en Brasil, América Latina y en el mundo y que es bienvenido en México. pic.twitter.com/eAc3a7i9vR — Eva Galaz (@galaz_eva) March 2, 2022

President of Mexico announced that he would have breakfast with Lula da Silva tomorrow during his visit to Mexico. He stressed that Lula is an essential leader in Brazil, Latin America and the world and that he is welcome in Mexico.

Lula is a politician held in high regard in Latin America and the world, so he is honored with his visit, he also said. The President referred to the authoritarian and repressive act that unfairly put Lula in jail.



López Obrador expressed his sympathy with the Brazilian leader, affirming that he condemns the harassment of social and political leaders who fight for the people.