China, Mexico Celebrate 50th Anniversary of Diplomatic Ties

On Monday, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Mexico’s President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador (AMLO) exchanged congratulatory messages to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the two countries' diplomatic relations.

In his message, Xi noted that both China and Mexico are countries with time-honored civilizations and history, and the friendly exchanges between their people date back to ancient times. Since China and Mexico forged a comprehensive strategic partnership in 2013, bilateral relations have been developing on a fast track, he pointed out.

The Chinese president also said that in the face of the once-in-a-century pandemic, China and Mexico have stood together and extended a helping hand to each other, setting a good example of international solidarity in the fight against the pandemic.

"The tree of Chinese-Mexican friendship has flourished and borne bountiful fruits, bringing tangible benefits to the people of the two countries," Xi recalled, stressing that he stands ready to work with AMLO to take the 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties between the two countries as an opportunity to build on past achievements and forge ahead into the future.

Trade volume between #China and #Mexico in 2021 reached $86.6 billion, a year-on-year increase of 41.9%, according to China's General Administration of Customs. pic.twitter.com/PnbHamvwrX — CGTN Global Business (@CGTNGlobalBiz) February 14, 2022

Lopez Obrador said that over the past 50 years, Mexico and China have forged together an unbreakable friendship, and carried out extensive exchanges and cooperation in politics, economy, education and other areas, as exemplified by the two countries' joint fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The Mexican side sincerely appreciates and will always remember the two countries' mutual help and support during the anti-pandemic fight," AMLO said.

The Mexico-China comprehensive strategic partnership has been advancing with the times and growing ever stronger, and has continuously benefited the people of the two countries, the Mexican leader said, noting that both countries have also joined hands to address challenges at regional and multilateral levels. He also said he firmly believes that bilateral relations will maintain steady and sustained development, and show new vitality.