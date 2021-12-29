Mexico Authorizes Use of Cuban Vaccine Abdala Against COVID-19

Mexico's Federal Commission for Protection against Health Risks (Cofepris) authorized on Wednesday the emergency use of the Abdala vaccine, developed in Cuba, against covid-19.

The Cofepris "ruled that the authorization for emergency use of the Abdala vaccine, with the distinctive denomination: recombinant protein of the SARS-CoV-2 virus receptor binding domain," the agency stated in a communiqué published on its web page.

It also states that the authorizations issued by this commission "are part of the National Health Regulation Strategy that allows reviewing and providing access to the largest number of health supplies, as long as the quality, safety and efficacy of the product is proven."

In this sense, authorized personnel analyzed the dossiers and certified that the biologic meets these requirements to be applied.

Finally, it is specified that the approvals of this agency "are recognized by several countries in the region, so that the approved vaccines can be used in other countries."

The vaccines against covid-19 to which Cofepris granted authorizations for emergency use are: Pfizer, AstraZeneca, Cansino, Sputnik V, Sinovac, Covaxin, Janssen, Moderna, Sinopharm and now Abdala.

In addition to Abdala, Cuba has two other formulations against covid-19: Soberana 02 and Soberana Plus.