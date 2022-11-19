Lula Calls for the Defeat of the Extreme Right in Brazil

Regardless of the victory in the presidential elections, the extreme right-wing ideology is still very much alive in the country, said Lula.

The president-elect of Brazil, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, warned that despite his victory in the last elections in the South American country, the extreme right that supports the outgoing president Jair Bolsonaro, is still present and must be defeated through peace.

Lula da Silva held a meeting at the University Institute of Lisbon with the Brazilian community in an event organized by the core of the Workers' Party (PT).

The president-elect, who takes office on January 1, 2023, said that bolsonarismo is still alive and we have to defeat it (...) We do not want persecution (...) violence. We want a country that lives in peace".

He urged to "defeat" Bolsonarismo "without using against them the methods they used" against the left.

In the meeting, the president-elect stressed his commitment to Brazilian education in the face of the disaster in the matter in Bolsonaro's administration.

In addition to referring to the situation of millions of Brazilians who go hungry, a situation that should not happen because the South American nation is the "third largest food producer in the world", Lula expressed that he will reverse the situation and blamed the outgoing president for not guaranteeing access to food.

The meeting takes place after the leader's visit to the COP27 Summit held in Egypt, being his first trip to Lisbon after his election as president.

The head of state-elect was received by the President of Portugal, Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, and by the Prime Minister, António Costa, as a symbol of the resumption of relations weakened during Bolsonaro's mandate.