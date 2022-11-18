Lula da Silva Ratifies the Holding of the Amazon Summit in 2023

“It's not just about preserving. We want to know how the world will help us take care of what is good for the Earth,” the Brazilian president-elect pointed out.

On Thursday, Brazil's president-elect Lula da Siva held a meeting with Indigenous leaders in the framework of the 27th United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP27), which will end today in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt.

Once he assumes the presidency in January 2023, his administration will begin preparations for an "Amazon Summit" with all the South American countries belonging to this basin.

“We have never come together to define a proposal for the world. It's not just about preserving. We want to know how the world will help us take care of what is good for the Earth,” he said.

The Workers' Party leader also reaffirmed its commitment to democratize Brazilian politics again by encouraging the participation of civil society in policy design and implementation.

Amazon Indigenous leader @gregoriomirabal describes the importance of Brazilian President-elect Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva's reelection and his presence at #COP27.



"With Lula's support, we can fight against deforestation and support Indigenous peoples." pic.twitter.com/4Pduot1Hfs — Democracy Now! (@democracynow) November 17, 2022

“Indigenous peoples will be part of the Brazilian governance. We'll take care of preserving their territories and guaranteeing their rights, ”Lula stressed.

He warned that people will have to work very hard to erase the aftermath of what outgoing President Jair Bolsonaro and his far-right supporters have done in detriment of the Amazon.

"Indigenous peoples are being attacked with violence and no respect. It is the fury of the loggers... We will have to be more competent and skillful because we cannot continue fighting without knowing what to do," Lula said, addressing environmental activists and NGOs.