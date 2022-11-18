Petro and Lula's Triumphs: A New Geopolitical Stage in Lat Am

The President of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, highlighted that "the electoral victories of President Gustavo Petro in Colombia and President Luiz Inácio Lula Da Silva in Brazil open a new geopolitical age to Latin America."

The Head of State made the statement during the extended meeting of the installation of the Working Group of the São Paulo Forum, where he also highlighted that it is a new opportunity "to build a new independence, to build new democracies, to end the neoliberal model and give the right to education, health, work, life and food to our people."

The President highlighted the proposal of his Brazilian counterpart at the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP27) to call for an urgent summit of the Amazonian countries of South America as part of the organization of the Amazon Treaty.

The President assured that he agrees that the summit should be held to save the Amazon "to recover, regenerate, reforest and save the Amazon."

He emphasized that the issue of the Climate Crisis is a significant point of the Progressive Agenda, "we are suffering from it; we have had 45 days of endless, unusual rain, destruction in the northern coastal area, destruction in the Venezuelan Andes".