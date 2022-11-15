Brazil’s Lula Meets With US and Chinese Envoys at COP27

On Tuesday, Brazilian President-elect Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva met with envoys from the U.S. and China in the framework of the 27th United Nations Climate Change Conference.

At the event, which is being held in Sharm el-Sheikh (Egypt) from November 6 to 18, Lula met with John Kerry and Xie Zhenhua, the leading representatives of the U.S. and China, respectively, in global meetings on climate challenges.

Through his official Twitter account, Brazil's president-elect said, "I just met with John Kerry of the United States and Xie Zhenhua of China, who represent their countries, the two largest economies in the world, in the climate debate at COP27."

The leftist Lula arrived in Sharm el-Sheikh early Tuesday morning, bringing to COP27 a message from a Brazil committed to the defense of the Amazon and the fight against global warming.

According to Lula's public agenda, on Wednesday, he will meet with six Brazilian state governors from the Amazon region attending COP27. On Thursday, he is scheduled to meet with Brazilian civil society groups, indigenous representatives, and UN Secretary-General António Guterres.

Me reuni agora há pouco com @JohnKerry, dos EUA, e Xie Zhenhua, da China, que representam seus países, as duas maiores economias do mundo, no debate climático na #COP27.



��: @ricardostuckert pic.twitter.com/njuGN0WkRK — Lula (@LulaOficial) November 15, 2022

Upon defeating the far-right Jair Bolsonaro in the October 30 vote, Lula promised that his government (he will take office on January 1, 2023) would take the issue of climate change more seriously than the current one.

Bolsonaro oversaw indiscriminate deforestation of the Amazon rainforest; official figures said that under his administration, annual deforestation of the Amazon increased by 75 percent compared to the previous decade.