Lula Brings Out Bolsonaro’s Contempt for Democracy

Lula said that the swearing-in of Magistrate Alexandre de Moraes as head of the Supreme Electoral Court (TSE) was an act in defense of democracy.

According to Brazil's former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, the current far-right leader, Jair Bolsonaro, was very uncomfortable during the official swearing-in ceremony in which he defended democracy and the voting system Bolsonaro criticizes.

On Bolsonaro's attitude, Lula told a radio station on Wednesday that it was because he heard many times the word democracy and lots of criticisms of authoritarianism and the spread of fake news.

The Workers' Party founder said the swearing-in ceremony became a strong defense of democracy and sent the message that Brazilian society looks forward to peace, tranquility, and respect for the election results.

Bolsonaro constantly disrespects the Electoral Justice, discredits the electronic ballot boxes, and tries to demoralize the institutions, according to Lula.

The Minister of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), Alexandre de Moraes, said when taking office as president of the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) that his management at the head of the Court will be firm in the fight against fake news and misinformation about electronic voting machines.

Without concrete evidence, the current President has repeatedly said that the current voting system is conducive to fraud. He has called on the Armed Forces to conduct a parallel vote recount, a process which by law is the responsibility of the electoral authorities.

Experts say the fear of losing the elections drives his attitude, so he is preparing the ground to question and disrespect the results of the October presidential elections.