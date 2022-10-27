Bolsonaro Calls Ballot The Most Important Election In Brazil

The president of Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro, and candidate for re-election for the Liberal Party (extreme right) on Thursday described this Sunday's ballot as the most crucial election in the country in a campaign event he held in Rio de Janeiro.

This Sunday's election is "one of the most important elections" in the country, said Bolsonaro in his speech during the event, reported local news portal G1.

The ultra-right candidate participated in a caravan in the Baixada Fluminense and then held a rally in the West Zone of Rio.

Bolsonaro was accompanied by the reelected governor of Rio, Cláudio Castro, deputies, local political and religious leaders.

The candidate attacked in his speech his adversary, former leftist president Luis Inácio Lula da Silva (2003-2011): "More than choosing a president identified with you, it is choosing what we want for our Brazil. Is it the return of the past, of corruption? Or is it the permanence in this path of peace, work, order, and progress?".

Bolsonaro highlighted the reduction in inflation in recent months, driven by the fall in fuel prices.

In September, Brazil registered deflation for the third consecutive month.

The runoff between Lula and Bolsonaro will be held this Sunday and the left-wing leader starts with a slight advantage; according to the Datafolha poll released on Thursday, he would have 49 percent of the votes against Bolsonaro's 44 percent.