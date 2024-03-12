Luis Arce Meets With Leaders of the Puebla Group

The Puebla Group is an association of 32 politicians from more than 12 countries who seek to create a progressive space in the troubled context of Latin America.

The President of the Plurinational State of Bolivia, Luis Arce, met with leaders of the Puebla Group at a seminar held in the city of Santa Cruz.

The meeting was attended by former presidents José Luis Rodríguez Zapatero (Spain), Alberto Fernández (Argentina) and Ernesto Samper (Colombia) and Venezuelan Vice-President Delcy Rodríguez. Also the Bolivian president met with Jorge Arreaza, secretary of ALBA-TCP

The Seminar addressed issues of importance to the region such as the New Regional Financial Architecture and challenges for better integration in a changing world.

En su visita a Santa Cruz sostuvimos una reunión con el hermano Jorge Arreaza, secretario ejecutivo de la Alianza Bolivariana de Nuestra América – Tratado de Comercio de los Pueblos ALBA-TCP, quien me compartió el trabajo que viene desarrollando el ALBA y los planes futuros.… pic.twitter.com/vQBnyfLwQT — Luis Alberto Arce Catacora (Lucho Arce) (@LuchoXBolivia) March 12, 2024

The moderator of the meeting was the Chilean Marco Enríquez-Ominami, founder of the Puebla Group, while Alejandro Pupo and Alfredo Serrano Mansilla, director of the Latin American Strategic Center of Geopolitics (CELAG), gave the conclusions of the event.

In his social networks the Bolivian president said of the meeting, "We had a pleasant meeting in Santa Cruz with the sister vice president of Venezuela, Delcy Rodríguez, former president brothers and Latin American leaders of the Puebla Group, where we exchanged their experiences and conclusions of the seminar".

After the seminar, Arce met with the former president and leader of the Movement for Socialism (MAS) party, Evo Morales.