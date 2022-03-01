US Activists Protest Against NATO Expansion in Eastern Europe

Phil Wilayto, a co-founder of the Virginia Defenders for Freedom, Justice & Equality, pointed out that there have already been protests in more than 70 cities in the U.S.

According to Wilayto's statements, U.S. activists have plans to make a rally in order to make it clear to Americans that NATO and the West are responsible for the ongoing crisis in Eastern Europe.

Phil Wilayto noted that NATO's expansion in Russia-Ukraine borders, as well as West's support of the 2014 coup in Kiev are the reasons behind the current crisis taking place in Ukraine.

He referred to the protests activists have held in more than 70 cities across the U.S., stressing that four of them took place at the Navy center of Norfolk in Virginia. Wilayto also said there are plans for a broader protest in coordination with allies.



The co-founder argued on NATO's expansion, saying that the Alliance has not honored commitments made after the collapse of the Soviet Union, which pledged not to move toward Russia.

Nato expansion is how we ended up in this war…. Europe uniting and pressing on her borders has never been good…



1940s: Nazis

2000s: Nato#Ukraine #Germany #nato #UkraineKrieg #UkraineWar #UkraineRussianWar pic.twitter.com/kmcJqJhsfK — Polymorphic Glitch ���������������� (@polymorphglitch) March 2, 2022

He marked as well that two of the countries bordering Russia are now members of NATO. In this sense, he expressed that Ukraine, despite not being a member of the Alliance has behaved as such. Ukraine's desire to join NATO has been stated in its constitution, he also said.

Russia-Ukraine crisis worsened after Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine last Thursday. According to President Vladimir Putin's statements, the operation was in response to the request for help from leaders of the republics of Donetsk and Luhansk in the face of Ukrainian shelling over this region.

The Russian Defense Ministry has said that the special operation is targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure only and the civilian lives are not being threatened. Moscow states it has no plans to occupy Ukraine.