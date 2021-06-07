Lima Stock Exchange Plummets Over Election Results' Uncertainty

Likewise, the Peruvian currency, the Sol, depreciated 2.4% against the dollar, according to local media reports.

Based in Peru's capital city, the Lima Stock Exchange suffered a plunge this Monday in its leading indicators amid uncertainty among investors given the narrow margin that separates the two presidential candidates after the second round of elections held on Sunday.

At 10:24 a.m., the S&P/BVL Peru General indicator, the most representative of the stock exchange, fell 6.14 %. At the same time, the S&P/BVL Peru Selective index, which seeks to measure the performance of the largest and most liquid companies, lost 6.02 %.

Stock market activities were interrupted for 15 minutes amid the plunge.

"The Lima Stock Exchange dropped more than 7% today!"

The shares that suffered the most from this fall were those of the financial sector, which fell 8.92%, and the industrial sector, with 8.32%. The consumer, mining, and construction sectors also fell.

Peruvians worldwide await the definitive results of the country's presidential runoff elections Sunday, as Peru Libre candidate Pedro Castillo inched ahead of Fuerza Popular Keiko Fujimori Monday morning by one-tenth of a percentage point with over 5% of the total votes remaining to be counted.