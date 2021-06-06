Poll close in Peru, IPSOS Exit Poll Shows Technical Tie

First official results are expected after midnight and the full results will be announced in the following days.

The ballots started to be counted in Peru´s election as the IPSOS exit poll, which is not an official figure, grants an advantage to candidate Keiko Fujimoi with 50.3 percent over candiate Pedro Castillo with 49.7 percent, only a 0.6 margin.

Alfredo Torres, president of IPSOS, maintains that the quick count will be done today and that it will be much more accurate than the exit poll because, among other things, it also measures absenteeism.

"Exit poll results"

Over 35 million people were due to vote today at the 83 048 polling stations installed in the national territory and 11.673 overseas, according to the National Electoral Jury (JNE).

During the latest report, the head of the Central Operations of the Electoral Process, Yuly Romero, asserted that the number of incidents during election day amounts to 148, of which 43 occurred in the capital Lima, which represents 29.05 percent.

