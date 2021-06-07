Free Peru Candidate Castillo Advances in the Runoff Vote Count

As of Monday morning, he secured 49.67% of the votes cast in Sunday's election. His rival Keiko Fujimori keeps a light lead of 0.65 percentage points.

Having counted 89.1 percent of the ballots cast on Sunday's presidential runoff, Peru's National Office of Electoral Processes (ONPE) informed that the Popular Force candidate Keiko Fujimori leads with 50.32 percent of the votes against 49.67 percent secured by Pedro Castillo from the Free Peru party.

Fujimori maintains the lead with 0.65 percentage points ahead of the leftist candidate, who received the largest electoral flow from rural areas.

Over 17 million Peruvians participated in Sunday's elections, which represented 76.9 percent of turnout.

ONPE highlighted that vote counting would be a slow process due to the tightness of the result.

Following a quick vote count of some 1,700 tables, the consulting firm IPSOS placed Castillo ahead of Fujimori with 50.2 percent of the votes when polls closed on Sunday night.

Castillo, whose stronghold remains in rural areas, called on Peruvians to keep "tranquility" while reaffirming his confidence in people's vote.

Besides setting 3,440 voting tables in 79 countries, ONPE installed 13,574 special tables nationwide for the electoral process.