Peru: Castillo Takes the Lead In Election Runoff's Vote Count

The leftist teacher Pedro Castillo gained strength as the vote count extended to rural areas where he is the favorite candidate.

Having counted 92.82 percent of the ballots cast in Sunday's elections, Free Peru presidential candidate Pedro Castillo overtook his rival, the right-wing politician Keiko Fujimori, by securing 50.10 percent of the votes.

Castillo took the lead for the first time after Fujimori had tamed the voting count in Lima and other largest cities in Monday's first hours.

He gained strength as the vote count extended to the most remote territories, especially in rural areas where he is the favorite according to polls surveys.

As of Monday morning, the National Office of Electoral Processes (ONPE) registered a 37.471 percent turnout in Peruvian living abroad, where Castillo only secured 36.8 percent of the votes, while Fujimori 63.2 percent.

On Sunday, the leftist candidate called on Peruvians to remain on the streets to defend democracy after the vote count process showed a technical match.

Castillo's electoral campaign focused on constitutional reforms, higher budgets for the education and health sectors, and a permanent fight against corruption.

On Monday morning, he traveled from his hometown Tacabamba to Lima to await the election runoff's final results.