Leonidas Iza Elected as CONAIE President in Ecuador

On Sunday, the Confederation of Indigenous Nationalities of Ecuador (CONAIE) elected the Cotopaxi's Indigenous Peoples leader Leonidas Iza as its president for the next three years.

At the 7th Congress of CONAIE, which was held in Tunguragua province, Senaida Yasacama, a woman representing the Quichua people, was also elected as vice-president.

During this national meeting, Iza reached 821 votes while Saraguro people candidate Maria Andrade obtained 287 votes, and Sierra Norte community leader Marco Guatemal gained 153 votes.

After knowing the results, Iza thanked CONAIE delegates for the trust placed in him and stressed his commitment to work for the organization’s unity and social transformation in Ecuador.

Leonidas Iza has been elected the new president of CONAIE, Ecuador’s indigenous confederation. Iza is a socialist and follower of Peruvian writer Jose Carlos Mariategui (who also influences Peru Libre) and was one of the main leaders of the uprising in 2019. pic.twitter.com/a9a4Zvg2Pq — Liam ✏️ (@Hezbolsonaro) June 28, 2021