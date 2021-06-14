Ecuador: Ex-president Moreno Sued for Arms Sale to Jeanine Añez

During the government of the de facto president, Jeanine Áñez, more than 5,000 grenades and 3,000 projectiles arrived from Ecuador.

Ecuadorian lawyer and Assemblyman Fausto Jarrín Terán filed a complaint on Monday against former President Lenín Moreno for the crime of delivery and tear gas and projectiles for the use of Bolivian security forces against the civilian population during the de facto government of Jeanine Áñez.

The complaint was filed after the Bolivian Government informed last Thursday of the opening of an investigation to investigate the delivery of tear gas and "munitions of war" from Ecuador to Bolivia during the mandate of Jeanine Áñez (2019-2020).

Fausto Jarrín demands that an investigation be opened against both the former Ecuadorian president and the former minister María Paula Romo, based on information provided in the public media and which are of general knowledge.

According to his statement, "the facts that occurred would show the commission of the crime typified in article 278 of the Organic Integral Penal Code, without prejudice that the investigation reveals the commission of other crimes related to these facts."

Lenin Moreno's regime killed 11 indigenous people during Ecuador's October 2019 uprising, then one month later, supplied Añez with anti-riot materials to be used to violently repress indigenous Bolivians.https://t.co/wBbkWg2rbI — Kawsachun News (@KawsachunNews) June 5, 2021

The Ecuadorean government supplied Bolivia with a total of 5,500 grenades and 2,949 projectiles of different types in 2019. As a result, 37 people were killed, of which about twenty correspond to the so-called massacres of Sacaba and Senkata.

In La Paz, the Bolivian Minister of Government, Eduardo Del Castillo, specified in a press conference that the contacts for the loan of gas grenades and ammunition were made through the then National Director of Logistics of Ecuador, Fernando Correa Gordillo, who reported to the commander of the Ecuadorian Police, Patricio Carrillo Rosero.

The former Minister of Government during the administration of Jeanine Áñez, Arturo Murillo, is also being investigated for the crime of embezzlement in relation to the purchase of loads of tear gas at an inflated price; however, Eduardo Del Castillo assured that the process in which Ecuador is involved was a parallel operation.