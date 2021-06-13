Ecuador: President Lasso Discredits the 2019 Social Outburst

Social organizations warn that he intends to leave in impunity serious human rights violations by police officers against demonstrators.

In Ecuador, the Coordinator of Social Organizations of Guayas (COSG) rejected President Guillermo Lasso's statements aimed at delegitimizing the social protests that ravaged the country in October 2019.

COSG expressed that Lasso intends to leave in impunity serious human rights violations committed by police officers against demonstrators.

The organization recalled that women, students, the LGBTIQ+ community, and Indigenous people organizations took to the streets to defend social rights and reject the neoliberal policies imposed by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) during ex-President Lenin Moreno's administration (2017-2021).

Likewise, the social organization announced that Ecuadorians would remain "in permanent resistance" to any arbitrary and regressive act hampering rights in the health, education, economic sectors.

Ecuador and Colombia both tried to pass austerity fiscal measures with assistance from the IMF, and both failed to do so because people, social, political, labor, and indigenous movements did not let them. Political instability in the region is threatening the most vulnerable. https://t.co/ijky1jhuLh — Marvin Centeno-Recinos (@mecenten) May 6, 2021

On Friday, Lasso expressed a "non-tolerant" position towards groups "trying to destabilize the country", while congratulating police officers for their repressive response to the 2019 protests.

COSG warned that Lasso's position reaffirms his intention to strengthen a police state in the Andean Nation.

In October 2019, Ecuadoreans staged nationwide demonstrations to reject Moreno's neoliberal measures which included the elimination of fuel subsidies and the negotiation of a US$4.2 billion loan from the IMF.