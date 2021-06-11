Ecuador: Moreno Would Have Sent Ammunition to The Añez Regime

Former President Lenin Moreno lent the U.S.-backed government war ammunition and non-lethal equipment to fight social protests.

Bolivia's Interior Minister Eduardo del Castillo denounced that Ecuador's ex-President Lenin Moreno supported the consolidation of the 2019 coup d'etat against President Evo Morales.

So far, local authorities have discovered that Moreno lent the Jeanine Añez regime 5,500 grenades and 2,949 missiles to fight social protests.

Bolivia`s Police commander Jhonny Aguilera said that this information is derived from statements of former officials related to the "Tear Gas" corruption case, which led to the imprisonment of ex-Interior Minister Arturo Murillo.

Investigations have not yet determined whether Ecuador's legal regulations allowed Moreno to send ammunition and military equipment to other countries.

Ecuador’s Lenín Moreno accused Venezuela of meddling in Colombia protests. “Ours and Colombia’s intelligence agencies have detected a gross intervention."



Venezuelan Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza described the accusations as “shameful."



Read more: https://t.co/cNVhBZtMB3 pic.twitter.com/6pRGZYzr2R — venezuelanalysis.com (@venanalysis) May 13, 2021