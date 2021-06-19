Ecuador's Ombudsman to Back Abortion Bill in Case of Rape

In April this year, the Constitutional Court decriminalized abortion in cases of women and girls who had suffered sexual abuse.

On Friday, Ecuador's feminist organizations delivered to the Ombudsman's Office a bill to guarantee access to abortion in cases of rape.

Ombudsman Zaida Rovira assured the bill will be presented to Parliament on Jun. 28 to be discussed.

"The Constitutional Court has already said that it is unconstitutional to penalize women for having an abortion when the pregnancy results from rape," said Surkuna director Ana Cristina Vera.

She also encouraged the government to ensure the necessary conditions so that women, girls, and adolescents can exercise their right to abortion and timely access to this procedure.

Ecuador is latest country in Latin America to join 'green wave' of abortion rights, with the Constitutional Court decriminalizing abortion in cases of rape. “Never again will women be threatened with jail time, preventing them from making decisions about their reproductive life." pic.twitter.com/0q9g8PdcC7 — Future Crunch (@future_crunch) June 11, 2021

The proposal was completed in the framework of a national dialogue held on May 29, in which 101 feminist organizations from 24 provinces of the country took part.

Abortion has been legal in Ecuador since 1938, but only if the woman's life or health is in danger, and/or when the pregnancy results from the rape of a woman with a "mental disability."

In April 2021, the Constitutional Court widened the grounds to all women and girls who were victims of rape; however, women's rights organizations condemned the lack of conditions and the reluctance of some institutions to materialize this right.