Leftist Leaders Participate in International Seminar in Mexico

The Partido del Trabajo (PT) of Mexico reported Thursday that with the leadership and accompaniment of left-wing political actors from various regions of the world, the XXV Seminar The Parties and the New Society began.

Betting on the unity of the Latin American and Caribbean left was the fundamental call in the inaugural session that gathered more than a hundred left-wing leaders from America, Europe and Asia.

This forum brings together more than 130 representatives of parties, movements and political organizations from 45 countries. Important figures such as Evo Morales of Bolivia and Manuel Zelaya of Honduras, the former Colombian combatant leader Rodrigo Londoño and Senator Iván Cepeda, and the Vice-Chief of International Relations of the Communist Party of Cuba, Ángel Arzuaga, participated in the meeting.

During the meeting, the former President of Bolivia, Evo Morales, acknowledged that some leftist leaders in Latin America are more interested in obtaining money and profits than in their peoples, and urged them to work with honesty.

Agradecemos la presencia y participación de nuestro colega Evo Morales Ayma como ponente en nuestro #SeminarioPT ''Los Partidos y una Nueva Sociedad''.@evoespueblo #SeminarioPT #ElPTEstáDeTuLado pic.twitter.com/Zl9a0RZHpv — Partido del Trabajo México (@PTnacionalMX) October 21, 2021

"We appreciate the presence and participation of our colleague Evo Morales Ayma as a speaker at our #SeminarioPT 'Parties and a New Society."

The Bolivian leader said that sometimes when leftist forces reach power and the presidency of the nation, this does not represent significant changes for their peoples, and he also warned that basic services such as water, electricity, telecommunications and education, which are structural for the sovereignty of a nation, can be a private business in the hands of transnationals.

"We come, I come from that struggle of social movements, and to understand sometimes the political situation is very difficult, but to understand that politics is a science of service, effort and sacrifice for the humblest people. We have to make politics for liberation," said Evo Morales.