The Left Is "Reconquering" Latin America -Arreaza Says

The official reflected on the challenges faced by several countries in the region.

"I am hopeful that by 2030 we will have conquered even more spaces than we did during the first decade of this century," Venezuela´s Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza said during an overview of the region in the special program Latin America in Dispute, broadcasted by teleSUR on Friday night.

The official reflected on the challenges faced by several countries in the region as investigations revealed the participation of former Argentinian President Mauricio Macri in the coup to Evo Morales in 2019; the assassination of Haitian president Jovenel Moise clashes with paramilitaries in a neighborhood in Caracas and last Sunday protests in Cuba.

#LIVE | @jaarreaza: "By the year 2030 we will have conquered more spaces than those of the first years of 2020. We have no doubt that the people are reconquering these spaces, and we must be alert because what happened in Haiti could happen in any of our countries." pic.twitter.com/3eADmZShhx — teleSUR English (@telesurenglish) July 17, 2021

Regarding the victories of progressive movements in recent elections such as Bolivia and Peru, despite the U.S. pressure, Arreaza remarked that the left has "no doubt that the people are reconquering these spaces, and we must be alert because what happened in Haiti could happen in any of our countries."

Moreover, the ongoing investigations on the assassination of Jovenel Moise demonstrated the participation of mercenaries trained in Colombia although more evidence has yet to emerge.

In this sense, Arreaza recalled that "what happened in Haiti demonstrates the veracity of what we lived in Venezuela," referring to the Gedeon operation aimed to oust President Nicolás Maduro.

"It is a historical dispute, that the reversal of the coup in Bolivia, as the resistance of Venezuela, as the healthy and peaceful transition that took place in #Cuba has effects," Arreza said.

The official also highlighted that Venezuela has repeatedly been accused of promoting destabilization attempts in Ecuador, Colombia, and other countries of the region when these governments have promoted destabilization in Venezuela.

After a harsh policy against the region implemented by Donal Trump, U.S. president Joe Biden was urged to take a different stance. IN this sense, Arreaza noticed that "it doesn't matter much who the president of #USA is, the system and imperialism are who makes the decisions that are carried out. We believe in peace, in dialogue, and in the union of our people.