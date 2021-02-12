Colombia's Left Parties Set a 'Historic Pact'

They come together to face parliamentary elections and resolve the peace process crisis deepened by President Ivan Duque.

Over eight Colombian leftist movements set a new alliance called "Historical Pact" (Pacto Historico), which aims to increase their presence in the National Congress after the elections to be held on March 13, 2022.

Among those political movements are Human Colombia, Patriotic Union-Communist Party, Democratic Alternative Pole, the Indigenous and Social Alternative Movement (MAIS), Colombia's Labour Party, Democratic Union, and "We Are All Colombia."

The group expressed its interest in gathering all citizens and left-wing political and social movements committed to their country's reconstruction agenda, which includes developing actions in favor of peace, ecology, education, and health.

Only democratic center parties and leftist sectors are allowed to take part in this alliance. The right-wing organizations are not invited.

El #genocidio de lideres sociales en #Colombia que el mundo no ve, The #genocide of #social #leaders in Colombia that the world does not see, Le #génocide des #leaders sociaux en #Colombie que le monde ne voit pas, pic.twitter.com/n5Evl0tYti — Ronald Virguez (@ronaldferney) August 23, 2018

The alliance's goal is to reach at least 55 seats in the Senate and 86 in the Lower House, which would give it the majority to advance with its agenda.

The Historical Pact's members agreed on structuring a strong and coherent electoral strategy, as they will face a corrupt system that keeps the leftist forces away from power.

This alliance emerges at a time of political crisis due to the worsening of the nation's main economic and social problems after two-and-a-half years of President Ivan Duque's administration.