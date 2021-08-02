Left-Wing Candidate Leads the Presidential Race in Chile

Gabriel Boric, a deputy from the Frente Amplio and representative of the southern region of Magallanes, focused his campaign speeches on convening a large majority to make economic, social, and political changes that yield greater equality in Chile.

According to the Plaza Publica poll published on Monday, Gabriel Boric, a candidate from the left-wing Apruebo Dignidad bloc in Chile's presidential elections, is leading the voting preferences.

Boric, a deputy from the Frente Amplio and representative of the southern region of Magallanes, focused his campaign speeches on convening a large majority to make economic, social, and political changes that yield greater equality in Chile. He was the only representative of his party that signed the Peace Agreement of November 15, 2019, which led to the plebiscite to change the constitution inherited from the military dictatorship.

The poll by the consulting firm Cadem places Boric, from the Broad Front, with 29 percent of approval among those consulted during the last week of July. However, he lost five percentage points concerning the previous survey.

In second place is Sebastian Sichel, who ran as an independent in the primaries within the right-wing Chile Vamos coalition and obtained 25 percent of preference. Still, he also lost five points compared to the previous week.

Meanwhile, the Senate president, who is running for the Christian Democracy, Yasna Provoste, was again in third place, with 21 percent of vote preferences, and won five points in the voting preferences of those interviewed.

Other candidates are Jose Antonio Kast, from the ultra-right-wing, and socialist Paula Narvaez and Carlos Maldonado, from the centrist Radical Party, although very far in the preferences with five, three, and one percent, respectively.