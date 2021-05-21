Peru's Left-Wing Pedro Castillo Leads Polls Ahead of Elections

The mock voting carried out by Datum indicated that Castillo is also ahead taking into account valid votes only since he reached 53.2 percent and Fujimori 46.8 percent. At least 78 percent of participants confirmed that they already decided who they would vote for.

Peru's left-wing candidate Pedro Castillo leads the voter intention two weeks ahead of the presidential elections, pollster Datum revealed on Friday.

The elementary school teacher surpassed by almost nine points his opponent Keiko Fujimori, daughter of dictator Alberto Fujimori. During the survey carried out from May 18 to 20, Castillo reported 45.5 percent of preference while Keiko reached 40,1 percent.

Presentamos al #EquipoDelPueblo que trabajará con fuerza en la lucha contra la pandemia, por la generación de trabajo y la redistribución de la riqueza para todos los peruanos. ¡Sacaremos juntos adelante el país! #PalabraDeMaestro #PedroCastilloPresidente pic.twitter.com/IUY9oCVp6B — Pedro Castillo Terrones (@PedroCastilloTe) May 19, 2021

According to the poll, at a regional level, although Keiko continues to lead in the capital Lima by 51.1 percent, support for Castillo is remarkably increasing in Central Peru, as this week it went from 63 percent to 70 percent. Castillo's popularity is also growing in the country's north, with 42.5 percent willing to elect him as president.