    • Live
    • Audio Only
  • google plus
  • facebook
  • twitter
News > Peru

Peru's Left-Wing Pedro Castillo Leads Polls Ahead of Elections

  • Peru's Left-Wing Pedro Castillo Leads Polls Ahead of Elections
Published 21 May 2021
Opinion

The mock voting carried out by Datum indicated that Castillo is also ahead taking into account valid votes only since he reached 53.2 percent and Fujimori 46.8 percent. At least 78 percent of participants confirmed that they already decided who they would vote for. 
 

Peru's left-wing candidate Pedro Castillo leads the voter intention two weeks ahead of the presidential elections, pollster Datum revealed on Friday.

RELATED:

Peru Formalizes Charges Against Vizcarra in Contracts Case

The elementary school teacher surpassed by almost nine points his opponent Keiko Fujimori, daughter of dictator Alberto Fujimori. During the survey carried out from May 18 to 20, Castillo reported 45.5 percent of preference while Keiko reached 40,1 percent.

The mock voting carried out by Datum indicated that Castillo is also ahead, taking into account valid votes only since he reached 53.2 percent and Fujimori 46.8 percent. At least 78 percent of participants confirmed that they already decided who they would vote for.

According to the poll, at a regional level, although Keiko continues to lead in the capital Lima by 51.1 percent, support for Castillo is remarkably increasing in Central Peru, as this week it went from 63 percent to 70 percent. Castillo's popularity is also growing in the country's north, with 42.5 percent willing to elect him as president.

Tags

Peru decides 2021 Peru elections

People

Pedro Castillo Keiko Fujimori

Reuters, Redaccion La Mula Peru
by teleSUR/esf-MS
Comment
0
Comments
Post with no comments.