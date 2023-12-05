Lebanon: Officials Discuss Situation in Palestinian Territories

The parties reviewed the latest developments in the occupied Palestinian territories and the Israeli attack on the population of the Gaza Strip.

On Tuesday, the Palestinian ambassador to Lebanon, Ashraf Dabour, discussed with the Commissioner General of the United Nations Refugee Agency (UNRWA), Philippe Lazzarini, the latest developments following the Israeli aggression in Gaza.

According to a communiqué, the parties reviewed the latest developments in the occupied Palestinian territories and the Israeli attack on the population of the Gaza Strip in violation of international humanitarian law.

On this occasion, they denounced the genocide of Palestinian children and the organized terrorism committed by Israeli forces and their herds of settlers in towns and villages in the West Bank and Jerusalem.

Likewise, they rejected the aggressive measures of the Tel Aviv authorities against Islamic and Christian holy sites in the Palestinian territories.

�� Southern #Gaza over 600,000 people are under evacuation orders. Nearly half of them were already forced to leave their homes previously.



There is nowhere to go as shelters, including @UNRWA, are beyond & over their capacity. — Philippe Lazzarini (@UNLazzarini) December 5, 2023

In addition, they discussed the conditions and challenges facing the United Nations Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Middle East (UNRWA) in the midst of the ongoing Israeli bombardment and siege in Gaza.

They also spoke about the conditions in the Palestinian refugee camps in Lebanon, as well as cooperation between the two sides in the interest of the population to alleviate their suffering.